European leaders change attitude fearing Russia-US contacts — RDIF head

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. European leaders are reviewing their approach to the conflict in Ukraine because they fear cooperation between Russia and the United States, Russia’s Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Europe is starting to change its approach, fearing cooperation of Russia and the United States," he wrote on the Max messenger, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier, Macron announced plans to establish a direct channel of communication with Russia.