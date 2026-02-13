China's position on Ukraine remains unchanged, there is reason for optimism — top diplomat

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. China's position on the Ukrainian crisis remains unchanged, and there is reason for optimism regarding the prospects for a settlement, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"The intensive dialogue around the Ukrainian crisis inspires a sense of optimism. China's position remains unchanged," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quoted the top diplomat as saying after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga in Munich.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that Beijing is guided by President Xi Jinping's initiative for settling the Ukrainian crisis. He specified that it is necessary to adhere to an "objective and fair position, actively promoting reconciliation and dialogue."

Wang Yi confirmed that China is ready to maintain contact with Ukraine and, together with the international community, play a constructive role in the early political settlement of the conflict.