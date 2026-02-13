Burst pipe leads to flood at historic Kiev monastery, putting numerous art pieces at risk

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A storage building housing art pieces at the Kiev-Pechersk Historical-Cultural Preserve has been flooded due to a burst pipe, Ukraine’s Liga-net media outlet reported, citing the Culture Ministry.

According to the news outlet, a water heating pipe burst in the building’s attic, flooding the first and second floors, where exhibits in the Negatives, Drawings and Paintings categories are stored. A total of about 4,000 pieces were at risk.

The water largely affected the outer surface of cabinets and caused plaster to crumble in some places, while support structures weren’t damaged. After the accident, the humidity level reached 90% on the second floor and 69% on the first floor, while the temperature stood at about 4.5 degrees Celsius (40 degrees Fahrenheit).

Efforts are now underway to deal with the aftermath of the burst pipe. Workers have started to dry the premises, temporarily removing the sodden exhibits to safer areas, while art restorers and custodians are examining all items one by one to figure out the level of damage and make a plan to restore and conserve the works.