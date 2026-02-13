US, European countries negotiating over Greenland — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. The Washington administration and European authorities are negotiating over Greenland, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We get along very well with Europe. We'll see how it all works out. We're negotiating right now for Greenland," he said.

On January 31, the US administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope for a deal that would benefit both the US and Europe. Washington said that quite a lot had already been agreed upon. Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first presidential term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.