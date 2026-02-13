Top Hungarian diplomat calls on EU to stop hindering peace efforts in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, February 13. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called on the European Union to stop hindering peaceful settlement efforts in Ukraine and do everything it can to end the conflict.

"Regrettably, I have to inform every day about Hungarian casualties in Transcarpathia. It’s time to end this war," he said in a televised address following the death of another ethnic Hungarian in Ukraine.

"Brussels must ultimately stop its actions to create minefields on the path of America’s peace efforts," he stressed.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, by now nearly a hundred Transcarpathian Hungarians, who had dual Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship, have been killed as a result of the conflict. The Hungarian government provides their families with material support.

He recalled that deaths of Hungarians have been reported in Transcarpathia for the second day in a row. He did not disclose the circumstances of these deaths, saying only that these were men aged from 36 and 45.

In late January, he reported the death of an ethnic Hungarian in Transcarpathia who had been caught by local authorities to be forcibly sent to the frontline. In July 2025, a Hungarian reportedly died in a hospital after being beaten at a recruitment office.

Hungary imposed sanctions on three Ukrainian military commanders responsible for human rights violations during the forced mobilization campaign and officially called on the EU to do the same. Budapest pointed out to Brussels that evidence of the Ukrainian authorities’ brutal forced conscription was available in Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty’s 2025 report on the situation in Ukraine.