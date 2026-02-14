Kiev troops shell DPR twice in past day, no casualties

DONETSK, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out two separate shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, firing four munitions in total, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of two Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours in the Amvrosievka direction," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "In all, four munitions of various types were fired."

No civilian casualties were reported. The attacks caused no damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure sites.