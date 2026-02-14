US to deliver $15 bln in European-funded weapons to Ukraine in 2026 — NATO chief

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. The United States will produce and deliver roughly $15 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine in 2026 under a NATO program financed by European countries, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told PBS.

He noted that the US has not halted arms deliveries to Ukraine. "The US has said ‘We are willing to deliver’, and they are doing it. <...> No pauses, no blocks, nothing," Rutte said.

"They’re delivering to the tune of a billion euros a month. So that will be about 15 billion for this year in dollars, and 12 billion in euros. Critical lethal and non-lethal [equipment], including the [missile] interceptors," the NATO chief added.