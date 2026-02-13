US to soon send second aircraft carrier to Iran's shores — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. A second US aircraft carrier group will soon be sent to Iran in case Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"It'll be leaving very soon," the US leader said, responding to a question about the deployment of a second aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships to the Iranian coast. "We have one out there that just arrived," Trump pointed out. "Well, in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," the US leader added, explaining the reason for sending a second aircraft carrier.