Trump says he intends to visit Venezuela

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he intends to visit Venezuela in the future.

"I'm going to make a visit to Venezuela," the White House press pool quoted the US leader as saying.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Trump emphasized that the US has "a very good relationship" with Venezuela's authorized president Delcy Rodriguez. "We are working together very closely," he added.

When asked if the US recognizes Rodriguez as head of state, Trump said: "Well, right now we have done that. We're dealing with them and right now, they've done a great job."

On January 3, the US attacked civilian and military targets in Venezuela. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. The US later confirmed the strikes and announced the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country. On January 5, they appeared before a federal court in the Southern District of New York. The couple was charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Neither Maduro nor his wife pleaded guilty. Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, is currently acting as head of state in Venezuela. The US administration has stated that Washington will temporarily take over the administration of Venezuela and expressed confidence that it will obtain compensation for US oil companies from Caracas.