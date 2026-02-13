Munich Conference head enthusiastic about Russia’s potential return

GENEVA, February 13. /TASS/. Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said he would be delighted if Russia announced its desire to resume its participation in the conference.

"As chairman of the conference, I would be delighted if the Russians said they wanted to return," he said in an interview with Switzerland's Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). "And we in Munich would also like to declare our commitment to peace," Ischinger pointed out.

The Munich Security Conference is being held on February 13-15.