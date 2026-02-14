US plans to hold talks on Iran, Ukraine in Geneva on February 17

LONDON, February 14. /TASS/. The US delegation plans to hold diplomatic consultations on Iran on February 17 in Geneva, where a trilateral US-Russia-Ukraine meeting will be held later in the day, Reuters reported.

The agency said that on Tuesday morning, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will hold bilateral talks with Iranian delegates, and will attend a trilateral meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the afternoon.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the date and venue of the new round of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.