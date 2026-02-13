Air defenses destroy 47 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in six hours

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 47 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a six-hour period on Friday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on February 13, alert air defense forces destroyed 47 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 41 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, five UAVs over the Kursk Region and one UAV over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.