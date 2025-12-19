Russia and Egypt take steps to expand air service between two countries — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt are preparing joint measures to expand air service between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty.

"We are currently preparing to expand direct air service between our country and Egyptian resorts, which, of course, will help increase tourist flow," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also noted that Egyptian resorts "have long been a favorite vacation spot for Russians," with 1.5 million people visiting Egypt last year.

"We also want to welcome more Egyptians to the Russian Federation. We also have plenty to see and do," Lavrov said.

The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is underway in Cairo on December 19-20.