EU €90 bln loan cannot save Ukraine from defeat — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, December 19. /TASS/. The EU’s €90 billion interest-free loan approved at a summit in Brussels will not save Ukraine from defeat in its conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said while summing up the meeting’s outcome.

"These €90 billion will not save Ukrainians. I believe Kiev has already suffered a strategic defeat, and its consequences are becoming increasingly severe," Orban said at a meeting with Hungarian journalists in Brussels, as broadcast by M1.

Earlier, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic declined to participate in providing the loan to Kiev using funds raised through joint EU borrowing.

Orban said that "the situation on the battlefield is currently not in Ukraine’s favor," adding that "the longer the war continues, the weaker Kiev’s negotiating position will become."

According to the prime minister, Ukraine cannot win the war against Russia without the European Union’s direct military involvement. "We should not assume that sending weapons and money to Ukraine will change the course of military operations," he concluded.