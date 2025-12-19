Two Russians arrested in Bulgaria at US request — Russian embassy

SOFIA, December 19. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals have been arrested at Sofia Airport at the United States’ request, the Russian embassy in Bulgaria told TASS.

According to the embassy, the two, Oleg Olshansky and Sergey Ivin, are currently held at a pretrial detention facility while the court is considering the extradition request.

"The Russian citizens were arrested at Sofia Airport at the US request. A Bulgarian court has already ruled to extradite Olshansky but his attorneys will challenge this ruling in a higher court. No hearing has been held on Ivin’s case as of yet. Our employees maintain contacts with the Russians and their lawyers," the embassy said.

No official details about the US extradition request are available at this point.