LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are conducting small-scale counterattacks near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, aiming to slow down the advance of Russian troops. Military analyst Vitaly Kiselev told TASS that similar tactics are being employed in Dimitrov, also in the Donetsk Region, as well as in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the situation during his year-end news conference, stating that the Ukrainian army's attempts to recapture parts of Krasnoarmeysk have been unsuccessful and have resulted in significant losses. He emphasized that Krasnoarmeysk serves as a strategic springboard for further Russian offensives. "Kiev is not trying to retake positions in Krasnoarmeysk," Putin explained. "Their aim is to contain Russian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov areas. These small counterattacks are happening in Krasnoarmeysk, just as they are in Mirnograd and Kupyansk."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk on December 1.