Kiev's lead negotiator holds consultations with Europeans ahead of meeting with US

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov confirmed that European representatives will take part in talks scheduled for Friday in Miami, noting that EU and Ukrainian officials have already held preliminary consultations ahead of the meeting with the US delegation.

"Today in the United States, together with [Chief of the General Staff] Lieutenant General Andrey Gnatov, we will begin another round of consultations with the US side. The US has also invited European partners to participate in the talks," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We are focused on a constructive way forward. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further talks with the US side," Umerov added. He also said he would present a report to Vladimir Zelensky following the talks.

Earlier, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said that national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France would take part in the talks on Ukraine in Miami, where they are expected to meet with Umerov and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.