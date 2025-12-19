MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has been left practically devoid of strategic reserves, which should prompt Kiev to seek a settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"The problem for them [the adversary] also lies in the fact that as a result of the active and effective actions of our troops, it appears the adversary has suffered very serious losses in strategic reserves. They are practically gone. And this is a very significant element that should, I hope, prompt the Kiev regime to resolve all contentious issues and end this conflict by peaceful means," the Russian leader noted.

Putin also emphasized that the attempts by the Ukrainian army to regain lost positions "at any cost," as is being done in the area of Krasnoarmeysk, are not succeeding. "There are practically no reserves remaining for the Ukrainian armed forces," the Russian president stated.