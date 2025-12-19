Russia's GDP growth in 2025 was 1% — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1% in 2025, while cumulative growth over the past three years totaled 9.7%, significantly exceeding that of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year".

"What has happened in our economy over the past year? GDP growth stands at 1%. But if we take the most recent three-year period — which is also a perfectly valid way of calculating it — overall growth amounts to 9.7%. Over the same period, growth in the eurozone was 3.1%," the Russian leader said.

Putin also said that the country is maintaining a solid pace of real wage growth. "We are managing to maintain a good rate of real wage growth. It is not as high as last year, but still, in my view, a good one. Real wages — that is, adjusted for inflation — are expected to grow by 4.5%," he said.

At the same time, he noted that labor productivity growth over the same period "will be modest," amounting to just 1.1%. "This ratio, of course, needs to be shifted in favor of higher labor productivity," the president emphasized.

At the same time, Putin described government regulation of food prices as dangerous. "State regulation of market prices is a complicated matter and a very dangerous one. Because as soon as we start regulating, as soon as we set a certain target, goods immediately disappear. In a market economy, this is precisely the result that usually occurs," he said.

At the same time, he noted that there are areas where such regulation is necessary, for example for essential medicines.