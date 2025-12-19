`He’s an actor’: Putin remarks on controversial Zelensky selfie

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not following Vladimir Zelensky’s actions, commenting on the latter’s controversial frontline selfie in Kupyansk.

"I don’t know, I am not following him. Well, he is an actor, and a talented actor, at that, — this I am saying, without any irony," Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

The welcome sign by which Zelensky allegedly posed for a photo of himself looks quite different now and is located around a kilometer away from the city. "Why stand on the threshold? Do come in," the president joked.

However, the skies over Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region are teeming with drones, and approaching the city is virtually impossible, the Russian head of state recounted.

"Some lady bloggers somehow managed to get there recently. Thank God, nothing bad happened to them. The sky over there is swarmed with those unmanned aerial vehicles and drones - both our own and Ukrainian. Simply approaching it is impossible," the Russian leader explained.

On November 20, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin that Russian servicemen liberated the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. Earlier this month, a selfie of Zelensky allegedly posing in front of the Kupyansk welcome sign was released on social media. The authenticity of the image was questioned by many.