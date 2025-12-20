Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day

DONETSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out four shelling attacks, targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR department on documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported early on Saturday.

"A total of four Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "No civilian casualties were reported."

The attacks targeted the city of Gorlovka and the town of Starobeshevo. A total of 14 residential buildings and seven civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.