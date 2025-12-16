UK blackmailing US, exploiting 'loopholes' for asset seizure: statements by Russia’s SVR

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The UK’s leadership is "desperately pushing" for the seizure of Russia’s frozen assets in its dealings with the European Union, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported. British officials reportedly intend to blackmail the Americans with the threat of Europe’s rapprochement with China if the US continues to push for a deal on Ukraine that does not satisfy the Europeans.

TASS has compiled the key SVR statements.

On attempts of illegal seizure of Russian assets

In its contacts with EU officials, the UK’s top leadership is "desperately pushing Brussels to steal Russian funds frozen in the Belgian depository Euroclear."

The UK is urging the European Commission to justify the theft of Russian assets by exploiting legal gaps in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and by referring to "exceptional circumstances": "The opinion of EU countries that disagree is to be ignored."

On blackmail

British officials are feeding Brussels Eurocrats false information that US President Donald Trump is allegedly "seeking a compromise with Moscow for financial gain."

British officials intend to blackmail the White House with "the threat of Europe’s rapprochement with China": "London, Paris, and Berlin have agreed to send signals to Washington about their readiness to drift toward Beijing if the US continues to push for a deal on Ukraine that does not satisfy the Europeans."

The British are falsely claiming that Russia promised the US to allocate Russian assets frozen by the EU "to fund joint projects.".