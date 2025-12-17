Japan-Russia trade turnover down 4.51% year-on-year in November to $617 mln

TOKYO, December 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Japan in November 2025 fell by 4.51% compared with the same period in 2024, amounting to 95.4 bln yen (around $617 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS calculations based on statistical data published by Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

Imports from Russia during the period declined by 15.8%, while exports from Japan to Russia rose by 29.9%. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports remained the main item in Japan’s imports from Russia in November, accounting for 60.4% of total imports from Russia. Deliveries of automobiles and related parts, in turn, continued to be the key item in Japan’s exports to Russia, making up 72.9% of total exports in November.

Imports from Russia

In November 2025, Japan reduced imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 6.8% year-on-year. At the same time, as in previous months, Japan did not purchase Russian crude oil, which is subject to a price cap introduced jointly with the G7 countries, with the exception of supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project that are linked to LNG shipments from that project.

Imports of coal from Russia to Japan in November fell by 26%, iron and steel by 82.6%, and non-ferrous metals by 42.9%.

Japan increased imports of grain from Russia by 33.8% in November, but reduced imports of vegetables by 50%. In physical terms, shipments in these categories remain extremely small, accounting for less than 0.1% of total imports from Russia to Japan.

Exports to Russia

In November 2025, Japan increased shipments of passenger cars to Russia by 18.7% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, Japan reduced exports to Russia of spare parts and components by 24.2%, and motorcycles and personal watercraft by 80.3%.

In November, Japan boosted exports to Russia of paper and pulp products by 325%, while reducing supplies of medical devices by 28.4% and plastic products by 43%.