Elon Musk throws money behind GOP ahead of 2026 midterms — Axios

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has begun financially backing Republican campaigns for House and Senate seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to Axios, this is an indication that his relationship with US President Donald Trump has thawed since their tiff earlier this year. The billionaire has recently donated large sums of money to the Republican party to help it win congressional seats, Axios’ sources say. Musk indicated that he will continue to do so throughout the whole 2026 cycle. The exact donation amounts will be disclosed when the campaign finance reports are released in January, the website explained.

Midterm elections to the US Congress will be held on November 3, 2026. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as a third of senators (33), will be up for grabs. Currently, both chambers are controlled by the Republican party. As the Wall Street journal noted, the ruling party usually loses ground in midterm elections.

In June, Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump had a war of words on social media. The businessman said that without his support, the current head of the US administration would not have won the presidency in November 2024, called for Trump’s impeachment, criticized a major government spending bill and the president’s tariff policy, and predicted a recession for the American economy. Trump called Musk crazy and questioned his commitment as DOGE chief. At one point the president threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX.