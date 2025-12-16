Trade between Russia, Iran to grow significantly in coming years — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran currently stands at $5 bln per year, a level several times lower than it could be, and it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

"Today, trade turnover is several times lower than [it could be], in our opinion, around 5 bln converted to the currency foreign to us. I believe trade turnover should increase significantly in the coming years," he said at a meeting of the committee’s members with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Russia and Iran actively cooperate through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, as well as through the Iranian delegation to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Slutsky said, adding that this, among other things, contributes to the growth of Russian-Iranian economic cooperation.

"In fact, over the past year you have been involved in three leading integration blocs at once, in which Russia is one of the initiators and an active member," he noted.