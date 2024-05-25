Putin to meet with heads of defense enterprises outside Moscow

KOROLEV, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the town of Korolev, outside Moscow, to chair a meeting with heads of defense enterprises at the Tactical Missile Corporation’s parent company.

Among the participants of the meeting are Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko and others. Director General of the United Engine Corporation Vadim Badekha, Director General of Kamaz Sergey Kogogin, Director General of Technodinamika Igor Nasenkov, Director General of Almaz-Antey Yan Novikov, Director General of the Tactical Missiles Corporation Boris Obnosov, Director General of Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov, Director General of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Andrey Puchkov, Director General of the High Precision Systems company Oleg Ryazantsev, Director General of the United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation Sergey Sakhnenko, Director General of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar, and CEO Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov have been invited to attend the meeting.

Putin is planning to talk about supplies of weapons in demand with the CEOs of defense enterprises, the president said when opening the meeting, which, according to him, had been prepared for a long time.

"Today we are going to discuss a package of issues related to the prospects for Russia’s defense industrial complex, including how the most sought-after weapons and equipment are being delivered," Putin said, opening the meeting.

The president pointed out that that the government has already been formed.

"We are now building up work in this area in general. That is why it is high time to get together and coordinate our stances," he explained.

Most defense industry enterprises execute the state defense order in a timely and high-quality manner, some do so ahead of schedule, says Putin.