Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 3% in 11M 2025

BAKU, December 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $4.508 bln in January-November 2025, up 3% year-on-year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-November 2024, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $4.379 bln, which brings year-on-year growth to 2.9%.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $1.088 bln in the first eleven months of this year (up by 0.4% annually), while imports from Russia totaled $3.42 bln (up 3.8%), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, according to the report. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 10.11% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 10.1% compared with the previous year and amounted to $4.799 bln.