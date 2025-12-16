Kremlin invites special military operation veterans to talk to Putin during hot line

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov during his visit to the call center of the program Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin has invited veterans of the special military operation who help with the preparation to the program to tallk with the head of state after its completion.

"You should definitely drive up at the end of the program to where the program will be. I am sure that the president will want to thank you and talk to you," Peskov told the veterans.

In 2024, the headquarters of the Popular Front received just over 2.5 million questions to the president in various formats. Russians called the center about 1.2 million times, and more than 500,000 people chose to contact the head of state via SMS and MMS. The rest of the requests were traditionally accepted through the Moscow, Putin mobile application, the website of the same name, and through the social networks.

About the event

This is the fourth time that a large press conference and a direct line with Putin will be held together. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. This format was returned to in 2023, and it was dubbed Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.

Since 2001 (excluding combined events), the direct line has been held 18 times, and the big press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin conducted a direct line with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.