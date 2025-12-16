About 70,000 Indians working in Russia — Russian ambassador to India

NEW DELHI, December 16. /TASS/. The number of Indian citizens currently working in Russia is approximately 70,000, but with the signing of a bilateral agreement on temporary employment at the 23rd Russian-Indian summit, this number could increase, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov announced.

"Currently, about 70,000 Indians are working in Russia. And this number has grown significantly in recent years," he said during a discussion organized by the Observer Research Foundation think tank.

He added that "overall, the prospects in the Russian labor market are enormous."

According to the ambassador, there are currently no precise figures reflecting plans for the development of labor migration between Russia and India.

"But we are interested in expanding cooperation in this area, and India is also showing interest in more actively developing the Russian labor market," he noted.

"We have labor shortages in various sectors. And a large number of migrants come from the Central Asian republics. But we want to look further. And India is a very promising partner in this regard," the diplomat stated.

Regarding cooperation in the educational sector, the ambassador noted that "more and more Russian universities are coming to India not only to recruit students, but also with proposals for academic and educational exchanges and joint research programs in various fields."

"We have yet to open branches of Russian universities in this country, but I think this will be the next step," he concluded.

An agreement on temporary employment of citizens of one state in the territory of the other was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, which took place on December 4-5.