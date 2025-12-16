Putin already working with Russians' questions for year-end Q&A session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for his annual year-end Q&A session and is in contact with ministries to help him better answer the questions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All information from the questions [of Russians to the direct line] is constantly reported to the president. He himself, of course, analyzes background information from the agencies to prepare for the event, statistics, and so on," he said.

The Results of the Year program, which in 2025 will again be held in a combined format of a direct line and a large press conference will begin at noon on December 19. The combined event will be held for the fourth time. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. This format returned in 2023, and it was dubbed Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.

Since 2001 (excluding combined events), the direct line has been held 18 times, and the big press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin conducted a direct line with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.