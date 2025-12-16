VEB.RF, Alfa-Bank allocate $63 mln to Trans-Eurasian fiber-optic communication line

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. VEB.RF and Alfa-Bank have allocated over 5 billion rubles ($63 mln) under a syndicated loan for the TEA NEXT Trans-Eurasian fiber-optic communication line project, the press service of VEB.RF reported.

"Financing has been opened for the project to create and maintain the new Trans-Eurasian fiber-optic communication line TEA NEXT. VEB.RF and Alfa-Bank have allocated more than 5 billion rubles as part of a syndicated loan," the report said.

The new communication line will be approximately 11,700 kilometers long and will enable the transmission of large volumes of information over vast distances at high speeds with virtually no loss of quality. The project directly aligns with the objectives of the communications industry development strategy through 2035, and the country's national development goals, VEB said.