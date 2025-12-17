BERLIN, December 17. /TASS/. The meeting of European leaders in Berlin is further evidence that the EU wants to throw a wrench in the negotiation process on Ukraine, the Berliner Zeitung (BZ) newspaper reported.

According to the publication, what the Europeans are trying to sell as "active peace policy" is, from the perspective of Moscow and Washington, nothing more than "informational noise." Politicians who "nevertheless promote the idea of introducing Western troops into Ukraine are deliberately risking blocking the entire process," the newspaper noted, pointing out that "Europe declares its support for peace and diplomacy, but in practice undermines the process that could lead to a lasting, albeit uncomfortable, compromise."

"Europe avoids any shared responsibility for making difficult decisions, but at the same time contributes to these decisions not being made at all," the article emphasizes. "Europe is once again lost in symbolic politics, and the Berlin meeting is the best example of this."

On December 15, European leaders announced in a joint statement that they want security guarantees to include a European-led multinational force in Ukraine. The text notes that this force should be formed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US. The statement noted that this force will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine.".