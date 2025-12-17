Iran reaffirms its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear program — foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Iran will never renounce its legitimate right to develop a nuclear program for peaceful purposes, including uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a member of the NPT and is committed to the non-proliferation regime [of nuclear weapons]. We fulfill our obligations, but we will not renounce our rights under this treaty, including the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and enrichment," he said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Araghchi, the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, even though they damaged buildings and equipment, were unable to destroy the technology.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack by the republic. On June 22, the US entered the conflict, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al-Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.