Trump says 25 mln illegal migrants had come to US before he took office

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that 25 million illegal migrants had entered the United States before he took office.

"Our border was open and because of this our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people, many who came from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums," he said in an address to the nations on Wednesday.

"There were drug dealers, gang members and even 11,888 murderers, more than 50% of whom killed more than one person. This what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country and it can never be allowed to happen again," he added.