About five US military jets spotted over sea near Venezuelan border — air traffic control

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. At least five US military aircraft are currently operating over neutral waters in the Caribbean Sea near the Venezuelan border, a source in air traffic control told TASS.

According to the source, the aircraft are carrier-based.

"At least three Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter-bombers and two all-weather long-range radar detection aircraft have been detected," the source said.

Earlier, US journalist Tucker Carlson suggested that US President Donald Trump may declare war on Venezuela on the morning of December 18. "Members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 p.m. by the president," Carlson said in response to a question about whether Trump might start a war on legal analyst Andrew Napolitano’s YouTube podcast. The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen."

On December 16, Trump said he intended to address the nation from the White House on December 17, at 9 p.m. (2 a.m. GMT). The president did not specify the topic of the speech.