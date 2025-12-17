Russian stock indices down as main trading session closes on Wednesday

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.52% to 2,759.73 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange session on Wednesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.7% to 1,081.57 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rose 13.65 kopecks to 11.39 rubles.

"The MOEX Index opened Wednesday trading higher, but failed to extend its gains, and the market entered a correction. That was due to geopolitics and statistics. According to media reports, the US is preparing new sanctions against Russia in the event that Moscow does not agree to a peace agreement. The Central Bank's data on inflation expectations in December could also have had a negative impact, it reached 13.7%, a 10-month high," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

The leading gainers on the stock market were shares of retailer M.Video, which gained 6.4%. According to Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global, the rise is likely related to expectations that the high dividends approved by SFI holding shareholders on Wednesday could be used to recapitalize M.Video.

The leaders of decline were shares of Credit Bank of Moscow (-3.3%).

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on December 18. The forecast for the dollar is 80-82 rubles, and for the yuan, 11.3-11.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global also expects the MOEX index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Thursday. The forecast for the dollar, euro and the yuan rates against the ruble is 78-80 rubles, 93-95 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles respectively.