MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The number of participants attending the conference on the Ukrainian crisis in Switzerland continues to shrink as more countries are opening their eyes to the hypocrisy of the US and EU, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Resolving the Ukrainian issue is impossible without Russia. There are fewer and fewer participants coming to the conference on the Ukrainian crisis in Switzerland. <…> More and more countries are becoming convinced that Washington and Brussels’ policy is based on hypocrisy and double standards," Volodin stressed.

Saudi Arabia will not participate and earlier, China declined to attend, he noted. "Even American allies like Australia are lowering the level of their participation. Instead of the prime minister, the minister for the national disability insurance scheme will go to Switzerland. And there may be a hidden meaning behind this. There will be at least one mentally handicapped person at this meeting - [Vladimir] Zelensky. Add here those who are going to meet with Zelensky, who is nobody today: his authority as the head of Ukraine has expired," the Duma speaker added.

"On the one hand, the US and EU are trying to drag countries to the conference in Switzerland, lying about their aspirations for a peace settlement, while on the other, they give permission to the Kiev regime to deliver strikes with their weapons on Russian soil. Meanwhile, the most effective and fastest way to end the Ukrainian conflict is to stop supplying arms to the Nazis in Kiev. Any attempts to dictate terms to Russia based on decisions made at biased meetings organized by Washington and Brussels are doomed to fail," he concluded.