CORRECTION: UK to extend training program for Ukrainian soldiers in 2025

LONDON, September 6. /TASS/. British instructors will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers at least until the end of 2025, the Ministry of Defense said after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the Ramstein military base in Germany.

Defense Secretary John Healey said that since early 2022, as many as 45,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained under Operation Interflex, which provided them with "the vital skills they need to defend their nation." The UK train Ukrainian soldiers mostly on British soil for five or more weeks.

"The extension of this training, which is vital for Ukraine’s defense, is another example of the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine. As I told our allies and partners today in Germany, the UK will continue to step up our support. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Healey as cited by his ministry.

London’s military aid, supplied to the Kiev government since February 2022, has totaled 7.6 billion pounds ($10 billion). The United Kingdom sent Ukraine long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Martlet Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 self-propelled howitzers, M270 multiple launch rocket systems and NLAW fire-and-forget anti-tank weapons systems.