Iran won’t engage in contacts with new Syrian authorities until they restore order — MFA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Iran does not intend to establish contacts with Syria's transitional government until it ensures security in the country, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran is not engaging with the current Syrian government. We have no contacts and we are not in a hurry to establish them. <...> We are not taking any measures against it (the new transitional government - TASS). We are just waiting for them to complete their work to ensure security, stability and to establish an inclusive legitimate government that includes all ethnic groups," he told RT in an interview.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, the Syrian issue was raised during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Both Iran and Russia are extremely concerned about the situation in Syria, and both sides are interested in ensuring stability and security in the region, Araghchi added.