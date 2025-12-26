Russia to step up drone production for Defense Ministry's needs — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia will increase drone production for the Defense Ministry, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"We are actively working on this, focusing on fixed-wing and FPV drones. We are localizing components and will continue to increase production volumes and adapt them to the Defense Ministry's needs with our manufacturers and developers," he noted in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Manturov added that about ten companies are currently working with drone manufacturers to supply products to hard-to-reach areas and assist with agricultural work.