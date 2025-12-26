Russia's return to global economy to normalize its ties with Europe, US believes — WSJ

NEW YORK, December 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steven Witkoff, believe that if Russia is reintegrated into the global economy, relations between it and European countries will stabilize, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

The American leader's allies see Russia as a country with vast natural resources and great business opportunities, the newspaper said, adding that they are confident that restoring economic ties between Russia and Western countries will not only normalize the situation in Europe and relations between Moscow and Kiev, but will also create a potential source of profit for US investors.

That said, representatives of American business circles interviewed by the publication believe that in order to begin or resume work in Russia after the possible lifting or easing of sanctions, Western entrepreneurs and investors will need confidence that the process of normalizing relations between Moscow and Western governments is sustainable and will not be interrupted by a new escalation.