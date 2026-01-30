Eurasian Economic Union to start free trade zone talks with four countries

MINSK, January 30. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will begin talks on creation of free trade zones with Zimbabwe, Jordan, Pakistan and South Africa, Belarusian Vice Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich said after the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.

"We have approved today the pool of countries, with which the EAEU will begin talks on the preferential trade regime, creation of free trade zones. We approved the top-priority countries, with which we will start talks - these are Zimbabwe, Jordan, Pakistan and South Africa," she said, with her video streamed on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Council of Ministers.