Putin praises Russian weapons as advanced and battle-tested

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia produces advanced weapons that have already been tested in real combat operations, President Vladimir Putin said a meeting with the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States.

The Russian leader noted that the groundwork laid allows for expanding both the range of weapons and the geography of supplies.

According to Putin, all of this will "strengthen Russia's position as a reliable partner, developer, and manufacturer of advanced weapons systems that have been proven and tested in real combat conditions.".