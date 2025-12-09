FACTBOX: Russia hit by 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, nine wounded in Cheboksary

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Caspian Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The drone raid in Cheboksary resulted in nine casualties, including a minor.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 8 and 7:00 a.m. on December 9 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on December 8 and 4:00 a.m. on December 9), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 49 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over Crimea, 10 over the Ryazan Region, nine over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Caspian Sea, five each over the Rostov and Kalmykia Regions, four over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, three over the Lipetsk Region, two each over the Kursk and Krasnodar Regions, as well as one each over the Bryansk and Tula Regions.

Consequences

- Nine people, including a child, were injured during the raid in Cheboksary, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia’s Chuvash Republic Vladimir Stepanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

- They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

- Some residential buildings have been damaged, Head of the Chuvash Republic Oleg Nikolayev reported on his Telegram channel.

- According to him, emergency services are working at full capacity, handling the fallout and ensuring safety.

- All necessary assistance is provided to the residents, and the damage to the residential buildings will be repaired.

- The fire that broke out after the drone strike in Cheboksary was extinguished, Nikolayev reported.

- Temporary restrictions have been imposed on a number of Cheboksary’s main roads.

- An emergency center for residents has been opened.