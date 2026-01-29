MINSK, January 29. /TASS/. Moldova does not intend to withdraw from all CIS agreements; it plans to remain in those that benefit it, Commonwealth of Independent States Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in response to a question from a TASS correspondent.

"In March, they intend to withdraw from the CIS' fundamental documents, but this is only a statement. Such statements have already been made, and they have been made again now. However, Moldova intends to remain in a number of CIS agreements that are beneficial to it," he said.

Lebedev explained that withdrawal from the CIS "is accompanied by a whole series of procedures over the course of a year." Therefore, the specifics of how this will happen remain unclear. Will it really follow the statements about withdrawal from the CIS? How will Moldova's participation in other CIS agreements be implemented? We'll see," he said.

The CIS chief clarified that a statement on withdrawal must be received from the Moldovan leadership. "Then the procedure will begin. The withdrawal procedure. They will review which agreements Moldova participates in and which it does not. Moldova is gradually withdrawing from CIS agreements. It has already withdrawn from several, but this is an insignificant number," he said. As for the decision of the CIS Council of Heads of State, "this is not necessary," Lebedev added.

Authorities’ position

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she would support unification with Romania, and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi announced plans for the country to leave the CIS. Moldova's attitude toward Russia and the CIS has changed since Sandu's victory in the 2020 presidential election. She proclaimed a course toward EU integration and refused to participate in Commonwealth summits. In February 2023, the government announced plans to denounce numerous CIS agreements.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this news came as no surprise. He explained that Moldova did not de facto participate in the CIS work, and this had to be formalized sooner or later.

Igor Dodon, leader of Moldova's largest opposition party, the Party of Socialists, previously told TASS that this "harmful to the country" decision was "made at the behest of Western curators." He also pointed out that he would continue to strengthen ties with the CIS through interparliamentary contacts and public diplomacy.