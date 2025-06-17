Russia, Indonesia to sign four documents on Thursday

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Four documents on partnership in education, shipbuilding and IT will be signed during the official visit of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to St. Petersburg, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Four documents are being prepared; obviously, they will be signed," he said.

Arrangements enshrined in interdepartmental agreements "cover a broad sphere of cooperation - science and education, cooperation in the sphere of shipbuilding and transport, and cooperation int eh field of information and communication technologies and mass media," Ushakov noted.