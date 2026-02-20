Geneva chosen as venue for Ukraine talks out of convenience — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Geneva was chosen as a venue for negotiations on Ukraine purely for logistical reasons, and Russia’s opinion on Switzerland’s neutrality remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky has told reporters.

"The fact that Geneva was chosen to host trilateral negotiations, for a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegations with the participation of the Americans - is a coincidence, a matter of convenient logistics. I’m not going to say that this is not possible in the future. But I’m not going to somehow draw a connection between [the talks] and Switzerland’s neutrality, because, as was the case with Austria, this neutrality has gone by the wayside," he said.

"Europe, if viewed as a collective entity with its own policies and actions, has single-handedly erased all opportunities to directly participate [in the talks] at the negotiating table," the senior Russian diplomat added.

The latest talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.