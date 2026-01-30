Russia develops 340 military-technical cooperation projects with foreign countries — Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is implementing or planning to implement more than 340 projects in the field of military-technical cooperation and partnership with foreign countries, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on military-technical cooperation.

"Special attention should also be paid to expanding military-technical cooperation and partnership. More than 340 such projects are already being implemented or are in the development stage with 14 countries," the Russian leader noted.

According to Putin, joint work in this area will improve the characteristics of existing weapons and equipment, as well as develop new promising models, including those in demand on the global market.