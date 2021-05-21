Knife-wielding student attacks school teacher in Russia’s Perm region

PERM, May 21. /TASS/. A knife-wielding student attacked a teacher at Lyceum Number One in the town of Berezniki, in Russia’s Perm Region, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

"A student committed an offence against a teacher at Berezniki’s Lyceum Number One, using an object that looked like a knife. The student has been detained, and medical assistance is being provided to the teacher. Investigators are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Lyceum Number One is an educational facility under Perm National Research Polytechnic University’s Berezniki branch.