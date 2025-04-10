MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) is straying from the democratic principles it once lectured Russia about, targeting undesirable politicians, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to a TASS inquiry regarding Brussels' plans to impose sanctions on Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"The Europeans ought to reconsider their actions," Peskov remarked. "They are departing from the very standards of democracy they have long proclaimed and sought to impart to other nations, including us."

He concluded with a lament: "What a sad spectacle this is."

Vulin informed the European Parliament that Serbia would never go to war with Russia, even for the sake of EU membership, and would not impose sanctions against Moscow for a conflict he attributed to the West. He also noted that while Ukraine and Moldova were promised EU accession despite failing to meet any of the conditions, Serbia has been fulfilling "every wish and demand" of the EU for 20 years without any tangible results.

A TASS source reported that the EU has initiated a procedure to place Vulin on its sanctions list and has demanded that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remove the politician from his government.